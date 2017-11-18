No arrests at Tonga-Lebanon match

Saturday, 18 November, 2017 - 20:10

Police have praised the crowd at this evening’s Rugby League World Cup 2017 quarter final between Tonga and Lebanon at Christchurch Stadium.

Canterbury District Metro Area Commander Superintendent Lane Todd said there were no incidents of concern and no arrests.

Police evicted one person for intoxication, but the level of alcohol consumption was low.

"It’s been really good.

The crowd was really well behaved with no issues with alcohol."

Forward commander at the ground, Senior Sergeant Matt Emery, said the vocal and vibrant crowd had created a great atmosphere.

"We had no issues whatsoever.

The crowd was awesome."

He said Police would continue to keep a strong presence in the central city throughout the evening.