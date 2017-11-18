Two players win $500,000 with Lotto First Division

Saturday, 18 November, 2017 - 20:12

Two Lotto players from Hamilton and Hokitika will be shouting from the rooftops after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Grey Street Supermarket in Hamilton and Hokitika New World in Hokitika.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $38 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four was won by a player in Ashburton, who takes home $300,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto.

