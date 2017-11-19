KidsCan urges NZers to help create a better world for all Kiwi kids

Sunday, 19 November, 2017 - 10:21

KidsCan hopes New Zealanders will use Universal Children’s Day to pause and put themselves in the small shoes of Kiwi kids living in hardship.

"It’s crucial we do, because the children of today will determine the future of this country and we will be dependent on them for the shape of what our future looks like. Failing to help them create better lives, and failing to fight for their dignity will wind up hurting all of us," says KidsCan CEO and Founder, Julie Chapman.

Since 1954, Universal Children’s Day has been celebrated on 20 November each year. The day is dedicated worldwide to promoting the welfare of children and Julie Chapman is encouraged by the number of caring Kiwis, and businesses like principal partner Meridian Energy, joining the charity in its mission to give children living in hardship access to food at school, raincoats, socks and shoes, and basic health and hygiene items.

A record 168,000 students in 700 low-decile schools across New Zealand now have access to KidsCan support, and the charity is feeding more than 30,000 children a week.

"However, there are still 16 schools on our waiting list, those schools are full of young New Zealanders waiting for help that will make a positive difference in their lives. Helping them focus in class and make the most of their education so they can reach their full potential.

"Imagine you’re a child again, now picture your childhood-self not having any shoes, no raincoat and every day going to school with an empty tummy. Now imagine having no hope that your life will ever change for the better.

"Change starts with one. That one can be you. $15 a month, that is just 50cents a day, that is all it takes to become a monthly supporter and truly put children at the centre of Universal Children’s Day," says Julie Chapman.

https://www.kidscan.org.nz/get-involved/support-a-child