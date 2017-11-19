Pedestrian dies near Pukekohe

|
A 42-year-old man has died following an incident on SH2 at Mangatawhiri near Pokeno.
Emergency services were called to the highway just after 2am.
Indications are that he was struck by a vehicle.
The exact cause of the crash will be investigated by the Counties Manukau Serious Crash Unit.
The road between SH1 and Pinnacle Rd will remain closed for another two hours.
