Pedestrian dies near Pukekohe

Sunday, 19 November, 2017 - 07:15

A 42-year-old man has died following an incident on SH2 at Mangatawhiri near Pokeno.

Emergency services were called to the highway just after 2am.

Indications are that he was struck by a vehicle.

The exact cause of the crash will be investigated by the Counties Manukau Serious Crash Unit.

The road between SH1 and Pinnacle Rd will remain closed for another two hours.