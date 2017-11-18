Few incidents at New Zealand-Fiji match

Saturday, 18 November, 2017 - 22:11

Police are reporting few incidents of concern at tonight’s Rugby League World Cup 2017 quarter final between New Zealand and Fiji at Wellington’s Westpac Stadium.

Wellington District Rugby League World Cup Operations Commander Inspector Neil Banks said overall the crowd was well behaved, with the Fijian supporters creating a good family atmosphere.

However, one person was taken to hospital with a suspected broken ankle when they attempted to jump a barrier to get onto the playing surface.

This person would be summoned to face a charge of pitch invasion under the Major Events Management Act, which carries a maximum penalty on conviction of up to three months’ jail or a fine of up to $5000.

"He was intoxicated and climbing over the fence when he fell and quite seriously injured himself," said Mr Banks.

"This is one of the many reasons we don’t want people trying to get onto the pitch.

It’s dangerous."

A second person had also been charged with pitch invasion following a separate incident.

A third patron was arrested when they became disorderly while being evicted from the stadium.

In total, Police and security evicted nine people.

"Overall, the behaviour was very good with low intoxication levels and people enjoying the game."