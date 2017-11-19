Police officer seriously assaulted

Sunday, 19 November, 2017 - 13:30

Counties Manukau Police are investigating a serious assault against a police officer last night, which occurred while staff were dealing with disorder in Otahuhu.

The female officer was taken to hospital with a head and arm injury after being knocked unconscious by an unknown man from behind.

Inspector Rod Honan says Police wish to speak to anyone who has information which may help with enquiries.

"Someone knows exactly who committed this cowardly act and we urge the offender, or anyone with information, to come forward," he says.

"We know a number of people would have seen the offender.

"Police staff work tirelessly every day to keep our community safe and violent acts like this against our officers are unacceptable.

"The officer has been discharged from hospital today and will continue to receive support while she recovers at home," says Inspector Honan.

Information should be shared with Counties Manukau Crime Squad on 09 261 1321.

Alternatively, information may be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.