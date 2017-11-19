Wellington taxi driver injured in shooting

Sunday, 19 November, 2017 - 11:40

An investigation has started after a taxi driver was shot in Wellington last night.

The male driver was shot in the shoulder while he was in his taxi on Stone St in Miramar at about 9.10pm.

He had taken two passengers - a man and a woman - from Courtenay Place to Stone St where it’s believed a dispute occurred over the fare.

The driver got himself to a nearby service station where he was able to get help before he was taken to Wellington Hospital.

Police are relieved the victim only received moderate injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators are in the early stages of gathering information on the shooting.

This includes a forensic examination of the taxi and a review of CCTV footage.

"A dispute over payment of the fare escalated into a staggering level of violence," says Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch.

"This type of crime is unusual for Wellington and we want to reassure the community that Police are focussed on finding those responsible and recovering the weapon," he says.

Enquiries into what type of firearm was used are ongoing.

"While our investigation continues, people on Stone St and the surrounding area will see a Police presence," says Detective Senior Sergeant Leitch.

Police are seeking sightings of a Capital Taxis white Toyota Camry sedan and a man and a woman on foot on Stone St between 9pm and 9.15pm.

If you can help us, please contact the enquiry team via 04 381 2000.

Anyone who has information but wishes to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.