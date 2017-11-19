Fernhill crash - update

Sunday, 19 November, 2017 - 15:05

Police can now confirm that one person is dead following a crash on Swamp Road, Fernhill, Hastings, earlier today.

The deceased man was the sole occupant of the car and no other vehicles were involved.

No details regarding the deceased are available at this stage as next of kin notifications are still to be completed.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.