Police appeal for sightings of missing Rotorua man

Sunday, 19 November, 2017 - 17:41

Police are looking to locate 33-year-old Nigel Peterson who is missing in the Rotorua area.

He was last seen at around 3pm on Friday 17 November on Otonga Road, heading towards Old Taupo Road, Rotorua.

Police would like to speak to anyone who has seen him. He may have been on Old Taupo Road anytime between 3pm and 5pm on Friday afternoon.

Police have serious concerns for Nigel’s welfare and ask that anyone who sees him call 111 immediately.

If you think you may have seen him since 3pm on Friday, or have information which could help us to locate him, please ring Rotorua Police on 07 349 9139 and quote file number 171117/2007.