Denise Roche selected to contest WaitematÄ Local Board by-election

Sunday, 19 November, 2017 - 19:00

City Vision is pleased to announce that former Green MP Denise Roche has been selected as their candidate for the by-election for the WaitematÄ Local Board. Voting packs will be delivered from Friday 26 January 2018 with voting closing at noon on Saturday 17 February 2018.

Robert Gallagher, Chair of City Vision says that Denise will make an excellent addition to the community-focused successful City Vision-led Local Board.

"It’s really great to have Denise standing for us. It was a tough selection; we had nine excellent candidates from a wide range of backgrounds however we’re pleased with the final outcome as Denise has local government experience, is very familiar with WaitematÄ issues and brings a recent parliamentary overview to the position."

Before entering parliament in 2011 Denise Roche had been an Auckland City Councillor and a Waiheke Local Board member and she says she is keen to join the City Vision team on the WaitematÄ Local Board because she is passionate about Auckland.

"I’ve lived and worked in and around the area for nearly 30 years and our city streets and spaces are part of who I am. Our city is a great place to live and work and play, but there’s also some huge issues we have to deal with. If I am elected, I want to help our board - and our council - address homelessness, deal with our infrastructure problems, protect our built and natural environment, support our local businesses and communities and carry on the excellent work done to improve walking and cycling and public transport options. "

Denise's campaigning experience will be an advantage in the by-election. "Denise will be up and running as our candidate from today. She’s stood in the Auckland Central electorate for the Greens for the last four general elections, has recent door-knocking experience in the area and has heard first-hand about the issues that the WaitematÄ community care about. Our team has a great group of volunteers helping Denise who are campaign-ready for this important by-election" says Mr Gallagher

City Vision is a political grouping of Labour, the Greens and community independents who share common values and policies and run as a ticket for local government elections in the old Auckland City Council area.