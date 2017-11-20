Search for hunting family in Far North

Monday, 20 November, 2017 - 07:15

Police has starting searching for a man and his three sons who are overdue from a hunting trip in the Far North.

Police were alerted to them being missing just after 11pm last night.

The family of the missing four carried out their own search during the day yesterday and located the hunting party’s vehicle, before reporting the missing hunters to Police.

Search and Rescue teams were later deployed to Tawata Rd, Kaikohe.

The wider family is assisting search teams with their local knowledge.

Police understands the father and sons were going pig hunting with four dogs.

Police have been told that the father is a very experienced hunter.

The three boys are aged 13, 11 and 10.

A helicopter is not being used in the search, as the bush is very thick.

However, aerial support remains under consideration.

The weather is fine and it has not been cold.