Name release of deceased in Fernhill crash, Hastings

Monday, 20 November, 2017 - 08:45

Police can now release the name of the man who died following a crash on Swamp Road, Fernhill, Hastings yesterday.

26-year-old Fauialo Lautala, of Hastings, was the sole occupant of the car and no other vehicles were involved.

His family has been advised and Police extend their condolences to them.

The Serious Crash Unit continues to investigate.