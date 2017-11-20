Bay of Plenty Regional Council congratulates Maori ward decision

|
Bay of Plenty Regional Council is congratulating WhakatÄne District Councillors on their decision last week to support the establishment of dedicated MÄori electorates.
Bay of Plenty Regional Council Chairman Doug Leeder said that provision for specific MÄori seats on the WhakatÄne District Council will create benefits for the whole community.
"It will add real value to council work and ensure Maori are more fairly represented at the local decision-making table," he said.
Bay of Plenty Regional Council has had three Maori electorates, known as constituencies, in place since 2004.
"Our MÄori constituency councillors are an important part of the Regional Council team; we’re all committed to serving the best interests of Bay of Plenty residents, and together we make holistic decisions about land, air and water management in the region.
They ensure that Te Ao MÄori (MÄori perspectives) and tikanga (cultural protocols) are considered at a governance level, and that MÄori are involved early in council decisions. Their involvement in setting policy and strategic direction directly influences the way we serve our communities on the ground," said Chairman Leeder.
