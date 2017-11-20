Housing NZ Lease Team volunteer at Riding for the Disabled

Monday, 20 November, 2017 - 10:09

Housing New Zealand’s Lease Team recently spent the afternoon volunteering at Riding for the Disabled at south Auckland’s Ambury Park.

The not-for-profit group provides modern riding therapy for adults and children helping participants through physical and psychological therapy. The holistic approach centres around horses and the interaction with them helping participants develop increased ability and independence.

Director Noel Morrison said his charity relies heavily on volunteers and community support.

"We’re really grateful to the Housing New Zealand team for coming out and volunteering. For every hour we have a volunteer helping with things like the yard, garden or helping to maintain and clean the saddles, that’s an hour our people can get on with the therapeutic side of things. What was really great about the Housing team is that they want to come back next year and some also just want to help out at the weekends. That’s really special, thanks Housing New Zealand."

Lease Manager, Simran, said the team was inspired to volunteer after the recent employee engagement survey showed staff wanted to do more team building activities that gave back to the community. "It’s a great way for us to give back, the whole team felt really positive about being able to help in this way."