Dry spell persists this week, but comes with downpours

Monday, 20 November, 2017 - 10:24

New Zealand is currently located on the eastern flank of a large Tasman Sea high which lies to the west of Southland and is slowly moving eastwards towards us.

Under the dominance of this high New Zealand will be in dry spell for most of this week. However we're going to see more downpours popping up as the week goes in and into this coming weekend - despite all the high pressure.

The risk for downpours increases later in the week and this weekend, especially in the South Island. We'll have more details about them later in the week.

Other highlights about this week:

Temperatures during daytime are significantly higher than normal in the South Island's interior while the eastern coastal areas remain average or even a little cool at first.

Moderately higher than normal temperatures are also found over most areas the North Island including Auckland.

The North Island in New Zealand has been in a windy set up caused by a deepening low which is centred east of the North Island - it is weakening along with the southerly flow.

Waves have become higher than 6 metres along the northeast coast with those gales.

The wave peak in the north will come at around noon today. As the low moves southward, winds start weakening and waves calm down.

After these southerlies fade (today and Tuesday) the North Island will become warmer than the previous days. The previous weekend was cooler than usual in many areas of the upper North Island.

Downpours in the lower South Island look to be focused around Otago on Thursday and Friday.

This coming weekend may see daytime heat showers popping up in both islands.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz