Police name Tatuanui crash victim

Police are now able to confirm the name of a woman who died following a crash on State Highway 27 near the Tatuanui roundabout, Waikato on Saturday (November 18).
She was Sharon Lesley Grey, a 62-year-old woman of Auckland.
Our sympathies are with her family.
The crash continues to be investigated.
