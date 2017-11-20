Traffic bulletin: Road works on SH1 Waipu Bypass

Monday, 20 November, 2017 - 11:16

The NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists it will be carrying out road repairs and maintenance to State Highway 1 through the Waipu Bypass during the next four weeks.

The work which will involve replacing the road surface between Nova Scotia Drive and Shoemaker Road is to improve safety and resilience on this stretch of the state highway.

The road will be reduced to one lane and traffic management will be in place, including stop go at night.

There will also be detours for southbound traffic on three days during the following dates:

27th November - 1st December

12th December - 17th December

The work is expected to be finished by 22 December.