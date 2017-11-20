Police appeal for sightings of missing Pukekohe man

Monday, 20 November, 2017 - 11:15

Police are looking to locate 87-year-old Herbert O’Donnell who went missing yesterday (Sunday 19 November, 2017).

He was last seen driving his car from Merlyn Close in Hamilton at approximately 5pm and was heading north towards Pukekohe, however he did not arrive home.

Mr O’Donnell is driving a red 2010 Toyota Corolla with personalised registration plate "MRSOD" and is likely to be somewhere between the Hamilton and Pukekohe areas.

Police and Mr O’Donnell’s family are concerned for his safety and encourage anyone who has seen him or his vehicle to contact Police immediately.

If you think you may have seen Mr O’Donnell or his vehicle from 5pm yesterday, or have information which could help to locate him, please call Counties Manukau Police on (09) 261 1300.