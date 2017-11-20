Kids give Puke Ariki top marks for Home Work art

Monday, 20 November, 2017 - 10:57

Puki Ariki has finished its Home Work - and kids have given it an A-plus for art.

More than 27,000 people attended the display of vibrant, contemporary art in the New Plymouth District Council-run library, museum and information centre’s temporary exhibition space which showcased the talents of 65 Taranaki artists.

The event was about getting New Plymouth District people involved in our thriving art scene and more than 1,100 people attended 13 events including workshops, demonstrations and talks to learn about everything from murals to life drawing to on-the-spot sketching.

And Home Work: Taranaki Art 2017 proved to be a massive hit with kids. Children went along to workshops and took part in Puke Ariki’s Learning Outside the Classroom Education Programme to find out how they can create their own works of art. They showed their appreciation for the artists by writing postcards explaining why they loved it.

Puke Ariki Manager Kelvin Day said he was delighted with the reaction from kids and pleased to see so many people supporting local artists.

"Children who attended Home Work have written about being inspired by what they’ve seen - that’s exactly the reaction we’d hope for and shows how important art is in motivating kids to be creative," Mr Day says.

"Home Work has yet again been a fantastic showcase and revealed just some of the diverse creative practice happening throughout Taranaki."

The 65 artworks were selected by Puke Ariki curators Chanelle Carrick and Aimee Burbery and leading contemporary MÄori artist Darcy Nicholas. The exhibition also saw the launch of a published version of the hand-printed book by Michaela Stoneman called The Menagerie that was part of the exhibition.

Budding artists who missed out this time can create something special for the next Home Work which is pencilled in for around mid-2020.