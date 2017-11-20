Far North hunting family found safe and well

Monday, 20 November, 2017 - 11:35

A man and his three sons have been found safe and well this morning who were overdue from a hunting trip in Kaikohe.

Police and LANDSAR teams have been searching a 16km square area and located them just after 10.30am.

Local hunters who were part of the LANDSAR team located the man and his 10, 11 and 13 year-old-sons who are in good condition and now at home.

Police are relived at the outcome and pleased the party is safe and well.

We’d like to take this opportunity to remind anyone who is going hunting to always be prepared, let someone know where you are going and when you will return, and always take extra supplies such as additional water, food and warm clothing.

Police would like to thank all searchers and volunteers for their assistance.