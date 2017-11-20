Sharing Eveleyn Couzins redevelopment with local community

Monday, 20 November, 2017 - 12:20

On Saturday 11 November staff hosted a stall at the Avebury House gala, next door to our large Eveleyn Couzins redevelopment site in Richmond, Christchurch.

Project Managers David and Daran and Stakeholder Relations Manager Ray enjoyed chatting to neighbours and community groups about the new complex under construction at Eveleyn Couzins Avenue.

It will comprise 23 one-bedroom units in a three-storeyed building on the south end of the property, and 14 two-bedroom townhouses to the north. These will replace the 8 houses originally there.

Many people said they were pleased to see the site being redeveloped and more people coming back to the suburb. An age- and ethnically-diverse area, Richmond was badly affected by the earthquakes and is on the edge of the Avon River red zone.

The design of the Eveleyn Couzins complex incorporates layout and features reflecting the needs of ageing tenants and smaller families. Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design principles have also been applied, with safety considerations and shared spaces that encourage social interaction.

Ray said the new complex lends itself to successful community-based living, among the tenants and within the wider neighbourhood.

"We’re fortunate to have Avebury House on the doorstep. Built as the Flesher family homestead in 1882, it was refurbished by the City Council in 1999 after many years as a youth hostel. It’s now managed by a Trust for the community to enjoy, and its activities include Boxfit, art and yoga classes, and the Richmond community garden.

We also have Delta Community House just around the corner. This offers budget advice and other support, community meals and a café, club days for older people, plus English Language classes and an international playgroup."