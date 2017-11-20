Police appeal for information following Greymouth fire

Monday, 20 November, 2017 - 13:35

An investigation is underway following a house fire on Main South Road in Camerons reported at 2.30am on Saturday the 18th of November.

The fire is being treated as suspicious.

A scene examination is continuing today.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw any vehicles acting suspiciously in the area between Friday night and the early hours of Saturday morning.

Anyone with information that might help is being urged to contact Greymouth Police on (03) 768 1600 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.