Early closure for Waikato Museum and ArtsPost on 22 November 2017

Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato and ArtsPost Galleries and Shop are closing at 3pm on Wednesday 22 November 2017.
The early closure is for staff to attend a team-building exercise. The date and time has been chosen to ensure as many of our staff as possible are able to attend.
Both facilities will re-open at the usual time of 10am on Thursday 23 November 2017.
