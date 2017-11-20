Early closure for Waikato Museum and ArtsPost on 22 November 2017

Monday, 20 November, 2017 - 13:43

Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato and ArtsPost Galleries and Shop are closing at 3pm on Wednesday 22 November 2017.

The early closure is for staff to attend a team-building exercise. The date and time has been chosen to ensure as many of our staff as possible are able to attend.

Both facilities will re-open at the usual time of 10am on Thursday 23 November 2017.