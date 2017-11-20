Diversions in place following Whangaparaoa crash

|
Police are currently at the scene of a crash on Whangaparaoa Rd involving a car and a motorcycle.
One person has sustained moderate injuries in the crash.
Motorists on Whangaparaoa Road are currently being diverted through Brightside Road and Stanmore Bay Road.
