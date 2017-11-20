Have your say on Federal Street upgrade

Monday, 20 November, 2017 - 14:52

Designs have been released for the upgrade of Federal Street, between Mayoral Drive and Wellesley Street. Auckland Transport and Auckland Council are looking for community feedback with public consultation open until 10 December.

When complete, the upgraded Federal Street will connect with a circuit of laneways designed to improve access, connectivity and liveability in Auckland’s city centre.

Stage 1, a full upgrade of Federal Street, between Wellesley Street and Victoria Street, was finished in 2014.

Stage 2 covers Federal Street, between Mayoral Drive and Wellesley Street, it will be better for pedestrians with improved lighting, signage, street furniture and planting. The project aims to open up access to this section of Federal Street, creating an enjoyable shared space for residents, commuters and shoppers.

Stages 3 and 4 will see Federal Street upgraded, from Victoria Street to Fanshawe Street. Next year, we will temporarily upgrade pedestrian and cycle routes. After public consultation, there will be a full and permanent upgrade. Investigation into a permanent design will begin in 2018.

The laneway circuit, which the upgraded Federal Street will connect with, is designed to open spaces in Auckland’s city centre for more people to enjoy. These laneways are good pedestrian routes with a mix of shops and restaurants.

Group Manager Major Projects David Nelson says "Successful cities have vibrant city centres. With more than 40,000 people living in central Auckland, as well as tourists, students and workers, we want more green, shared spaces."

The consultation for Stage 2 of the Federal Street Upgrade is open until 10 December, and there will be two open days to meet the project team, provide feedback, view plans and discuss the project:

- 10am - 2pm Saturday 2 December - French 83 café, 209 Federal Street

- 10am - 2pm Wednesday 6 December - Saint Matthews-in-the-City, corner Hobson and Wellesley Streets

For more information, to view detailed plans or to provide online feedback, please visit www.at.govt.nz/haveyoursay