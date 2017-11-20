Sweet memories shared ahead of Napier Library move

Monday, 20 November, 2017 - 15:32

The Napier Library has meant many things to countless locals and visitors alike - a place to sit and rest awhile, get lost in a good book, research a school project, enjoy story time, take advice from the knowledgeable staff, or encourage a hungry little mind.

Lovers of the library are being asked to record their favourite library anecdotes on a Tree of Memories collage set up near the entranceway to the Station Street library. Library Manager Darran Gillies says he has been touched by the range of recollections the community is jotting down on paper "leaves" to add to the tree. "We’ve had children writing about their first visit to the Library or how they remember playing chess there with their dad. Adults recall some of their experiences with the range of clubs we host on-site, or the time taken by a staff member to lend a hand with their search for something specific. And our staff, too, have plenty of vivid and often funny memories of working at the Napier Library."

Now, the big pack down begins as Napier Library begins preparing to move premises. The Library will remain open throughout November and December, closing at midday on 22 December 2017. The Library will reopen in its new location, at the rear of the MTG Hawke’s Bay building, on Wednesday 7 February 2018.

"The close-down period gives us ample time to move our stock, shelving and staff across to the new facility, to set up in the new space, familiarise our staff with the new space and test that our services all operate well before we reopen," Mr Gillies says.

Library fans will not be left high and dry, however. An extended borrowing period begins on 1 December, allowing bookworms to get their summer reading sorted early. Borrowers can check out books from either Napier City or Taradale Library right through December, with three months to return them. "We’re encouraging the community to take advantage of the longer borrowing period nice and early, and select a stack from our wide range to take to the beach or read out in the garden this summer."

Cardholders will also be able to choose from several new book drop-off locations: MTG Hawke’s Bay, the National Aquarium of New Zealand, Kennedy Park Resort and Taradale Library. More drop-off locations are likely to be confirmed in coming weeks.

And Taradale Library remains open throughout the summer "although will close for Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and 1st and 2nd January only," confirms Mr Gillies. "Our summer reading programme continues as well, in its new location at MTG Hawke’s Bay’s Education Suite, and that starts on 27 December. E-books, newspapers, and the latest magazines can still be accessed too, via the Napier Library website."The current Napier Library building was found to meet 15% of New Building Standards during a detailed seismic strength assessment in mid 2017. For more information on the Napier Library move and Frequently Asked Questions, please see https://www.napierlibrary.co.nz/my-library/news/article/126