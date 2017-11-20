Name release of deceased in SH29 crash

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can now release the name of the man killed in a crash on SH29 on the Kaimai Ranges early on Friday 17 November.
He was Ahmed Shariff, 37 years old, of Cambridge.
Police's thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.
The Serious Crash Unit investigation into the crash is ongoing.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.