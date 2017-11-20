Te Mata Road work cleared for Christmas

Monday, 20 November, 2017 - 15:54

The infrastructure work along St Hill Lane and Te Mata Rd will be cleared for the Christmas/New Year holiday period. The new water main will be installed and operational by Christmas in time for the onset of the hottest part of summer.

There is still some work to be done on the sewer main in the New Year, however the extent of the site along Te Mata Rd will be reduced to a short length between St Hill Lane and Hillsbrook Place. To complete the project this section has to be open trenched as the slope makes it unsuitable for the underground drilling technique used along most of the rest of the stretch.

Work on installing the sewer main in St Hill Lane also has to be completed in the New Year. It will be done in two stages from January 8, with the road closed in sections to efficiently complete the works.

Council and the contractors thank the public for their patience during this project, which has involved the installation of critical infrastructure. In particular it means that our district’s water system continues to become more resilient and flexible.

Contractors Monadelphous will contact the residents most affected by the remaining work closer to the time.