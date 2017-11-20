Freedom camping bylaw adopted across Taupo District

Monday, 20 November, 2017 - 16:24

A freedom camping bylaw will come into effect across the Taupo District on December 1, banning campers from Ferry Road and limiting areas where non-self contained campers are allowed to stay.

TaupÅ District Council adopted the bylaw following the hearing of submissions last week.

The bylaw will allow certified self-contained vehicles to camp anywhere in the district for a maximum of three nights and/or four days before they need to move on, on any council-controlled and managed land with the exception of Ferry Road and reserves.

Camping on reserves remains prohibited under the Reserves Act with the exception of Hipapatua (Reid’s Farm), Whakamaru Domain, Whakamaru Recreational Reserve and Mangakino Recreational Reserve. Those reserves will be the only ones open for camping in the district and the only areas where non-self contained campers will be allowed. Anyone breaking the bylaw will be liable for a $200 infringement.

The bylaw will be reviewed in five years unless issues arise that require it to be reviewed sooner.

More information on the bylaw can be found at taupo.govt.nz.