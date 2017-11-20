Search for missing Rotorua man continues

Monday, 20 November, 2017 - 19:20

The search for missing Rotorua man Nigel Peterson has continued today.

Nigel was last seen at around 3pm on Friday 17 November on Otonga Road, heading towards Old Taupo Road, Rotorua.

Police and LandSAR teams from Rotorua and Tauranga have been involved in today's search but have unfortunately not located Nigel.

The search will resume again tomorrow morning at 7am.

Police would like to thank those people who have contacted us with possible sightings of Nigel.

We have been following up all information received.

If you have not yet spoken to Police but think you may have seen Nigel since Friday, please get in touch with Rotorua Police on 07 349 9139 and quote file number 171117/2007.