Police name West Coast crash victim

Police can now name the woman who was killed in a crash on State Highway 6 on the West Coast on Thursday 16 November.
She was Iwona Porawska-Hyjek, 47, a Polish national holidaying in New Zealand.
Police extend their sympathies to her family at this difficult time.
Mrs Porawska-Hyjek was a passenger in a van, which was the sole vehicle involved in the crash.
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.
