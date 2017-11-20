Police name West Coast crash victim

Monday, 20 November, 2017 - 19:55

Police can now name the woman who was killed in a crash on State Highway 6 on the West Coast on Thursday 16 November.

She was Iwona Porawska-Hyjek, 47, a Polish national holidaying in New Zealand.

Police extend their sympathies to her family at this difficult time.

Mrs Porawska-Hyjek was a passenger in a van, which was the sole vehicle involved in the crash.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.