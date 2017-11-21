Search for missing fisherman near Waihi

Tuesday, 21 November, 2017 - 06:46

A search is under way for a fisherman missing off Bowentown Harbour in western Bay of Plenty.

The 24-year-old man from Rotorua was in a party of three people who were fishing yesterday evening.

Police were alerted after 11pm when two members of the party - a 28-year-old man and a 10-year-old child - were washed to shore after their boat apparently overturned.

They were found by a local fisherman and were treated by ambulance.

A search for the missing fisherman has been going on overnight and continues this morning.

This involves the Police Eagle helicopter, the Westpac rescue helicopter and the Coastguard.