Search for missing fisherman near Waihi

|
[ login or create an account ]
A search is under way for a fisherman missing off Bowentown Harbour in western Bay of Plenty.
The 24-year-old man from Rotorua was in a party of three people who were fishing yesterday evening.
Police were alerted after 11pm when two members of the party - a 28-year-old man and a 10-year-old child - were washed to shore after their boat apparently overturned.
They were found by a local fisherman and were treated by ambulance.
A search for the missing fisherman has been going on overnight and continues this morning.
This involves the Police Eagle helicopter, the Westpac rescue helicopter and the Coastguard.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.