Update on search for missing fisherman near Waihi

Tuesday, 21 November, 2017 - 08:40

More resources have joined the search for a fisherman missing off Bowentown Harbour in western Bay of Plenty.

Police were alerted at 11.20pm last night that a 24-year-old man from Rotorua was missing.

He was in a party of three people who’d gone out fishing yesterday in a 14 foot aluminium boat, which apparently overturned.

Two others from the group - a 28-year-old man and a 10-year-old boy - were found alive on the shore by another fisherman.

They were treated by ambulance for the effects of hypothermia and taken to hospital.

The Westpac helicopter from Auckland and a helicopter from Tauranga are assisting with the search.

They are joined by three Coastguard vessels and a Coastguard plane, Surf Life Saving boats, and HMNZS Taupo.

The search is focussed on the open ocean.

Surf Life Saving teams are helping with shoreline searches.

The Police Eagle helicopter, which was used in the search overnight, has returned to Auckland.

The water has flattened out this morning after a night of swells.