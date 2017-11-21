Coastguard volunteers search overnight for missing fisherman

Tuesday, 21 November, 2017 - 09:13

At 2354 hours last night, Coastguard’s Operations Centre was contacted by police requesting assistance with the search for a fisherman missing off Bowentown Harbour in the Bay of Plenty.

Coastguard volunteers from Waihi, Tauranga and Whangamata responded to the call, searching throughout the night for the missing man, a 24 year old from Rotorua.

The man was fishing with three other people in a 14 foot aluminium boat, which apparently overturned. Two others from the group - a 28 year old man and a 10 year old boy were found alive on the shore.

This morning, Coastguard vessels Gallagher Rescue and Avoco Rescue from Waihi and GJ Gardner Ranger from Whangamata are continuing the search for the missing man and have been joined by Coastguard Air Patrol from Auckland.

The Westpac Helicopter, Surf Life Saving and HMNZS Taupo are also involved in the search.