Horowhenua second rates installment due date coming soon

Tuesday, 21 November, 2017 - 09:34

Horowhenua District Council is reminding residents that the second rates instalment for the 2017/18 rating year is due by 5pm on Friday 15 December 2017.

Horowhenua District Council offers a range of payment options. Ratepayers can use a credit card or debit card to pay online via Council’s website www.horowhenua.govt.nz, or pay via internet banking direct credit.

Payments can also be made by return post or over the counter at Council's customer service centres at the main office in Levin, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom and at the Shannon Library. Rates payments can also be made at the Tokomaru Store and any Post Shop.

For those who would prefer to pay in person but are only able to during the weekend, you can do so now at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom in Foxton. Council Customer Service staff will be available to process payments and manage Council enquiries during opening hours, including the weekend.

To help spread the cost, ratepayers are encouraged to set up a direct debit, with payments able to be set up weekly, fortnightly or monthly, as well as quarterly.

For more information, payment options, or to register to have future rates invoices emailed, visit the Rating Information page on Council's website. Otherwise, contact the Rates Team on 06 366 0999 or rates@horowhenua.govt.nz

Rates Rebates Reminder

Residential ratepayers who have not made a rates rebate application for the current rating year, or who are uncertain about their eligibility, are encouraged to contact Horowhenua District Council.

Ratepayers with a household income up to $24,790, from 1 April 2016 to 31 March 2017, may be eligible for a rates rebate up to $620. Ratepayers who earned more may still qualify for a rebate, depending on the level of their rates and number of dependants. Finance manager Jeff Paulin says that Council staff can meet with ratepayers and help them assess their eligibility and also help complete their applications. To make an appointment, phone 06 366 0999 or email ratesrebates@horowhenua.govt.nz.

"Council staff-members are happy to assist anyone with their application and also those who unclear about whether they may be eligible for a rates rebate. The only information applicants need to provide is proof of household income (before tax) for the tax year ended 31 March 2017, including any interest received. The rebate is based that total income and the amount of rates for both Horowhenua District Council and Horizons Regional Council," Mr Paulin said.

Application forms are available online at www.horowhenua.govt.nz/ratesrebates or from Council’s customer service centres at its main office building in Levin, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pÅ, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom and the Shannon Library.