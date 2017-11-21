TECT Rescue Helicopter dispatched to search for missing boatie

Tuesday, 21 November, 2017 - 09:40

The Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter was dispatched at approximately 12.30 am to the Bowentown Bar, Waihi Beach to help search for a man missing after the boat he was in had overturned.

Two of the three people aboard the boat had made it to shore, but the third man was last seen clinging to the overturned boat. The Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter search the Waihi Beach coastline and the Matakana Island coastline using Night Vision Goggles but unfortunately was unable to locate the man.

For futher information, please contact the NZ Police.

Philips Search and Rescue Trust (PSRT) is a charitable organisation, operating rescue helicopters throughout the Central North Island. Philips Search and Rescue Trust relies on support from principal sponsors and community donations. Special thanks to Tauranga’s principal sponsor’s, Trustpower and TECT. This crucial financial support ensures our rescue helicopters can continue to bring life-saving equipment, rescue personnel and trauma-trained medics directly to the patient. For further information about PSRT visit our website rescue.org.nz