City Gallery temporarily closed for refurbishment

Tuesday, 21 November, 2017 - 10:02

As you may be aware, City Gallery is temporarily closed to the public for refurbishment to improve the building’s accessibility. This is a really exciting project for the Gallery as these changes to the entrance and foyer areas will hugely improve accessibility for all our audiences in particular school groups, visitors with baby buggies, mobility scooters or wheelchairs.

The Gallery is temporarily closed until 3 March 2018, reopening with the exhibition, This Is New Zealand. Nikau Café and the newly expanded Gallery Shop are still open.

Nikau Café

Open weekdays 7am-4pm and Saturday 8am-4pm

Closed Sunday and public holidays.

Closed for Christmas from 23 December. Reopening 9 January.

Gallery Shop

The newly extended shop can be accessed via the Nikau Café Courtyard at the rear of the Gallery Building or through Nikau itself.

Open Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm

Closed for Christmas from 24 December. Reopening 9 January.

Gallery Staff

Gallery staff will be working in the offices on-site throughout the closure as per usual. There may be times during construction when staff will work off-site or at other Experience Wellington venues.

You can read more about the closure here or see attached PDF for information about the closure and tips for other places you might want to direct your out-of-town visitors to for an art fix.

If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to get in touch,

NgÄ mihi,

Olivia