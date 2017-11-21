Prepare for delays as new road surfaces laid in eastern BoP

Tuesday, 21 November, 2017 - 10:04

From now until the end of summer contractors will be laying new road surfaces and carrying out pavement rehabilitation work on state highways across Rotorua and eastern Bay of Plenty.

Where possible the work will be carried out at night to minimise disruption to drivers.

NZTA’s Bay of Plenty Transport Systems Manager, Jack Hansby, says people should check where road works are occurring before they travel and be prepared for delays.

"We’d like to thank you in advance for your patience and understanding while we do this important work.

"Renewing the surface improves the road quality, safety and durability of the road. The work is carried out now because these works need to be completed during warmer, drier weather to produce a quality long-life result.

"Before you leave for your journey we’d advise you to check the NZTA website or call our 0800 44 44 49 number and prepare for delays."

Mr Hansby says there are some other things you can do to make your journey safer.

"To drive safely on chipseal that has just been laid, we ask drivers to follow the reduced speed limit, allow an extra car length’s distance and don’t pick up speed until you have passed out of the work site.

"If everyone applies these measures, it reduces the chances of loss of control crashes at worksite, likelihood of damage to paintwork and windscreens and keeps our workers safe," Mr Hansby says.

The resurfacing work is affected by weather so dates can change, but people can get the latest information from www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic or by phoning 0800 444449.

Detail about some specific sites

There are three pavement rehabilitation sites in the Rotorua District that are expected to be completed before Christmas, weather permitting:

- SH5 near Tarukenga, approximately 10km west of the Ngongotaha roundabout - work began earlier this week and is expected to be completed by 24 November 2017, weather permitting.

- SH36 Tauranga Direct Rd south of Jackson Rd, approx. 2km north of the Hamurana Rd intersection - work is expected to take 3 weeks complete, weather permitting.

- SH30 Horohoro, approx. 2km south/west of Whirinaki Valley Rd - work is expected to take 4 weeks to complete, weather permitting.

There are also 30 asphalt resurfacing sites in urban Rotorua to be completed this season, weather permitting. Most of these sites will be completed at night to minimise disruption to motorists:

- Asphalt sites currently expected to be completed before Christmas are on SH30 Te Ngae Rd and SH30A Amohau St and SH 5 Od Taupo Road at Malfroy Street.

In addition, there are over 80 chip-seal sites programmed for this summer. The areas expected to be completed before Christmas, weather permitting, are:

- SH35 near Whangaparaoa, starting on 20 November and continuing west toward Opotiki until the end of the month.

- SH2 Waioeka Gorge in early December.

The remainder of the resurfacing programme will continue in the New Year and is expected to be completed by the end of March 2018.