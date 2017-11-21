H3 Operations Manager wins top industry award

Tuesday, 21 November, 2017 - 12:00

H3 Operations Manager Claire Toko took out a top award at last night’s Entertainment Venues Association of New Zealand (EVANZ) Awards in Wellington.

Claire was named the ‘Simpson Grierson Operations Manager of the Year’, with the judges commending her for the significant contribution she has made to H3 and her role as a leader and ‘go-to’ person in the business.

Having worked at H3 in several roles over the past 12 years, Claire has drawn on her broad range of experience to identify and lead a number of initiatives in areas including health and safety, staff induction, contract management and development projects. She is also responsible for establishing H3’s hugely successful Graduate Development Programme and Volunteer Programme.

H3 Executive Director Sean Murray says Claire is extremely worthy of the Operations Manager of the Year title.

"A lot of the work that Claire does lays the foundation for H3’s success and also sets the bar for others in the industry including the next wave of event professionals. She is a true asset to both our business and the wider events industry, and deserves to be recognised for her contribution."

It is the second consecutive year that an H3 staff member has been awarded the Operations Manager of the Year title, with Technical Services Manager Sven Ladewig receiving the award last year.

"To have members of the H3 team take out this award category two years in a row is a great achievement and reinforces what we already know: that our team really is the best in the business," says Mr Murray.

H3 was also shortlisted in another category this year, with Claudelands named as a finalist for Ticketmaster Large Venue of the Year. This title was awarded to Auckland’s Eden Park.

The annual EVANZ Awards recognise talent and dedication within the country’s events, entertainment and venue industries.

H3’s previous EVANZ Awards include 2014 Large Venue of the Year and Supreme Venue of the Year (Claudelands), 2015 Excellence in Innovation (Business Systems and Processes Transformation Project), 2016 Excellence in Innovation (Relocation of Founders Theatre events) and 2016 Operations Manager of the Year (Sven Ladewig).

H3 is a unit of Hamilton City Council responsible for overseeing the management of Claudelands, FMG Stadium Waikato and Seddon Park.