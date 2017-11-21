Students selected for Waikato Council cadetship programme

Tuesday, 21 November, 2017 - 12:44

Taking advantage of a chance to gain relevant, practical on-the-job experience has paid off for two Wintec engineering students.

Cameron Foubister and Brendan Koevoet are the first successful applicants for Waikato District Council’s cadetship programme.

The cadetship programme starts next year and is a result of a partnership with Wintec to create employment opportunities for civil engineering students and develop highly-skilled and well-rounded Council staff members.

Under the scheme, Cameron and Brendan will work and study part-time for two years before completing one year of bonded employment with Waikato District Council.

Brendan, an 18-year-old Bachelor of Civil Engineering Technology student, applied for the cadetship as he thought it was a perfect opportunity to gain some hands-on experience within his field of study.

"From when I was first told about this opportunity I thought it was too good to be true," he says.

"Being a successful applicant is such a blessing. I was back at home in Gisborne when I heard the news and when I told my mum she was jumping up and down in excitement."

Gaining crucial experience with Waikato District Council to reinforce the theory and skill sets he has acquired in his study was the main reason Cameron applied for the cadetship.

"I’m excited to be given such a unique opportunity to excel in my career as an engineer that most students wouldn’t get," says Cameron, a 23-year-old former Thames High School student.

Waikato District Council General Manager Service Delivery Tim Harty is looking forward to welcoming the pair to the organisation.

"The selection process was difficult because there were a number of quality candidates among the 25 applications we received," he says.

"We’re thankful that Wintec has partnered with us for this cadetship because they’ve produced two outstanding applicants who I’m sure will thrive when they take on the challenge of developing a range of skills, knowledge and technical experience with us."

Cameron and Brendan, who both share a love of the outdoors and keeping fit, will start their cadetship in January.

They are looking forward to meeting their new workmates and making the most of the opportunities provided to them by the cadetship.

"This will be my chance to get ahead of the game," says Brendan.

HOW DOES THE WAIKATO DISTRICT COUNCIL CADETSHIP PROGRAMME WORK

-The programme is open to Wintec students studying the civil elements of the New Zealand Diploma in Engineering and the Bachelor of Engineering Technology courses.

-Successful cadets are placed in various teams within Council including roading, waters, parks and facilities, land development and programme delivery.

-As well as gaining civil engineering operational experience, cadets will learn skills in project management, managing budgets, ethics and contract management.

-Cadets will be supported by mentors throughout the programme.

-Cadets will be paid a salary and their course fees will be funded by Council.

-The aim is to have six Wintec student placements with Waikato District Council within two years.