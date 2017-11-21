Appointment of ORC Chief Executive

Tuesday, 21 November, 2017 - 14:46

Stephen Woodhead, Chairperson of the Otago Regional Council, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sarah Gardner to the position of Chief Executive of Otago Regional Council.

Council undertook a robust, thorough recruitment process involving all Councillors and is delighted to be able to appoint Sarah to the position, she will start on the 29th January 2018.

Sarah is currently the ‘Executive Director, Waste and Resource Recovery’ for the New South Wales Environment Protection Authority.

Cr Woodhead stated, "Sarah is an experienced executive, with key strengths in: complex project delivery, policy/planning, community communications, relevant legal frameworks, strategic leadership and team building".

A New Zealander, her career spans time in Regional Government, The Ministry for the Environment, and the New Zealand Environmental Protection Authority, before her more recent work in Australia.

Sarah said "I am delighted to have been appointed and look forward to relocating to Otago. While Council has some important challenges to navigate, collaborative relationships with stakeholders and effective implementation of policies and plans will ensure we deliver the outcomes for the environment that are so important for the Otago region".

Cr Woodhead said, "Council is looking forward to working with Sarah as she leads and develops positive community partnerships and ensures results in the implementation of the Council’s Long Term Plan".