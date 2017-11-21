UC student heads to South Korea for business internship

Tuesday, 21 November, 2017 - 15:15

University of Canterbury Engineering student Pang Suwanaposee is heading to South Korea this summer as Asia New Zealand Foundation's first business intern to that country.

Currently studying software engineering at the University of Canterbury (UC), Pang, who came to UC from Rotorua Girls’ High School, will spend 12 weeks interning at Wilson Parking in Seoul from December to March.

Having just completed her third year of a Bachelor of Engineering with Honours degree, Pang will join a team at Wilson Parking engaged in activities ranging from back-office operations to business development.

Pang says she's sure the internship will be an invaluable experience.

"I am really looking forward to living in Seoul. I imagine it will be very different to how things are in New Zealand. I would like to learn how to speak Korean, gain more knowledge about the Korean culture and meet new people."

The Asia New Zealand Foundation runs the business internship programme to help New Zealanders build a better understanding of the people, places and cultures of Asian countries.

Simon Draper, executive director of the Foundation, congratulated Pang for this "fantastic opportunity to be immersed not only in the business environment but also in the culture" of South Korea during the internship.

"The programme aims to better equip New Zealand businesses to thrive in Asia because the knowledge interns bring back after their internship gives them and the organisations they will work for a real advantage, particularly in their engagement with Asia and its people," Mr Draper says.