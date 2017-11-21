Minor road layout change for Hewletts Road

Tuesday, 21 November, 2017 - 16:01

The NZ Transport Agency is advising road users of a minor change to the road layout on Hewletts Road while an extension to the bus lanes is completed.

The extension of the bus lanes from Totara Street to the Tauranga Marina, and the installation of a right turn bay on Jean Batten Drive was announced earlier this year.

The right turn bay has been completed and the bus lane extension is getting underway Wednesday December 6th.

NZTA Bay of Plenty Transport System Manager, Jack Hansby, says there may be some minor delays while people get used to the new road layout.

"The work will be carried out over the next two weeks, at night where possible.

"The extended bus lanes will allow buses to move more easily through the traffic, reducing delays for people who use public transport.

"People can help by planning ahead to avoid spending their time in traffic. See what other options are out there. Walk, bike, carpool, or take public transport, plan ahead and if possible, start work later or earlier and avoid the delays," Mr Hansby says.

The Transport Agency, with Tauranga City Council and Bay of Plenty Regional Council are continuing to work together to make it easier for people to move around the city.