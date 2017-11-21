Search for missing Rotorua man continuing

Tuesday, 21 November, 2017 - 16:10

Police are continuing to search for Rotorua missing man Nigel Peterson who has not been seen since around 3pm on Friday 17 November.

Today Police, LandSAR volunteers from Tauranga and Rotorua, and family and friends of Nigel, have been carrying out a section by section search in the Glenholme area.

The search will end around 4:30pm today and resume again tomorrow morning.

Police are also reviewing CCTV footage to establish the direction of travel Nigel was headed when he was last seen on Old Taupo Road, Rotorua.

Police are continuing to appeal for sightings of Nigel since Friday, and ask that people call 111 immediately if they see him.

If you have not yet spoken to Police but think you may have seen Nigel since Friday, please get in touch with Rotorua Police on 07 349 9139 and quote file number 171117/2007.

- Constable John Fredericksen.