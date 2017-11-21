Man dies in glider crash near Lake Hawea

Tuesday, 21 November, 2017 - 20:55

At approximately 5:30pm today Police received a report of a glider crash in the Hunter Range near Lake Hawea, Otago.

A helicopter was deployed from Queenstown with a paramedic and Police on board to find the crash site, but while it was responding, a person in a privately owned fixed wing aircraft located the wreckage.

When emergency services arrived at the scene, the sole occupant of the glider was found dead.

Police are working to establish the identity of the deceased and then will begin the process of notifying the man’s family.

He was taking part in a glider competition at the time of the crash.

The death will be referred to the Coroner and the CAA will be notified.