Man arrested for taxi driver shooting

Wednesday, 22 November, 2017 - 06:30

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man in relation to the shooting of a taxi driver in Miramar on 18 November.

The man was located at a Strathmore address overnight and has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in Wellington District Court this morning.

"This is a good result and should provide some reassurance both to the victim and the wider community," says Detective Senior Sergeant Warwick McKee.

"We'd like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and we would still like to hear from anyone who has information which could assist our enquiries."

Information can be provided to Wellington Police on 04 381 2000, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.