Sudden death in Christchurch

Police were called to an address in Charnwood Crescent, Bishopdale, around 2:40am today.
On arrival, Police found a woman in her 30s deceased.
Police have secured the scene, and a scene examination is underway to help determine the circumstances.
The Coroner has been advised and the death is being treated as unexplained at this stage.
