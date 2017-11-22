Sudden death in Christchurch

Wednesday, 22 November, 2017 - 08:10

Police were called to an address in Charnwood Crescent, Bishopdale, around 2:40am today.

On arrival, Police found a woman in her 30s deceased.

Police have secured the scene, and a scene examination is underway to help determine the circumstances.

The Coroner has been advised and the death is being treated as unexplained at this stage.