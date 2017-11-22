Are you sorted with a safe ride home?

Wednesday, 22 November, 2017 - 08:48

Selwyn District Council, Police and licenced premises across the district are participating in the annual Christmas/New Year drink drive campaign, encouraging everyone to sort a safe ride home before going out for a few drinks.

As part of the campaign, posters, coasters and bar mats are being distributed to hotels, taverns, sport clubs and other licenced premises in Selwyn.

Selwyn District Council Road Safety Coordinator Ngaire Tinning commends the work done by local hotels and taverns to keep patrons safe.

"Each year as part of our road safety campaign, we distribute free resources to licenced premises to encourage and support their host responsibility activities and we appreciate them coming on board with our promotion," she says.

Drink driving increases the risk of road users being injured or killed in a road crash that could have been avoided.

There were over 150 crashes in the Selwyn district between 2012 and 2016 where alcohol was involved, resulting in eight fatalities and 40 serious injuries. Minor crashes also resulted in people receiving injuries, as well as damage to vehicles and properties.

Research indicates that in many cases when drivers are affected by alcohol, excessive speed and failure to wear a safety belt also contribute to the severity of the crash. Not surprisingly, these types of crashes typically occur between Friday evening and Sunday morning.

This year’s road safety campaign encourages drivers to think about sorting their ride home before going out, so they can avoid the risks involved in driving after consuming alcohol.

Safe options include organising a sober driver or using a courtesy van. Friends should be discouraged from driving if they have been drinking.

Police Senior Sergeant Pete Stills encourages everyone drinking alcohol when socialising to take advantage of the services offered by these local businesses.

"Many responsible premises across the district offer courtesy vans and we recommend everyone to use these if they have not organised other safe means to get home," says Senior Sergeant Stills.

Although many people believe drink drivers are less likely to be stopped by police when they drive on rural back roads, this is not the case. Canterbury Police will be carrying out more random patrols on all Selwyn roads over the Christmas/New Year holiday season. The booze bus will be deployed in both rural and urban areas.