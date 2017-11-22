Crash on SH 33, Bay of Plenty

Wednesday, 22 November, 2017 - 09:20

Emergency services were notified at 8:57am of a serious truck crash on State Highway 33 - Three Mile Hill - between Paengaroa and Sun Valley.

Injury status is unconfirmed at this stage.

The road is partially blocked and diversions will be put in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

State Highway 36 remains an option for motorists travelling between Rotorua and Tauranga.