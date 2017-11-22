Opening young eyes to a future of learning at University of Waikato

Wednesday, 22 November, 2017 - 09:45

The students have been getting even younger around the Hamilton campus, with a group of 11-13 year olds taking their first steps into tertiary education at University of Waikato.

The 61 children from Kimihia Primary School in Huntly stayed at Student Village and sampled some special lectures earlier this month.

The trip was organized by the school, with the Principal Pamela Dunn wanting to make sure her students know about university life early on. "When I talk to them about going to university one day they now actually know what I’m talking about, and they’ve had hands on experience."

The University of Waikato camp was the idea of senior teacher Lyn O'Callaghan. She says she wanted her students to experience something they otherwise would not have. "I just want to expose them to as much as I can, because all kids are entitled to have a go. Some of them had no idea what a university is, so they now understand what the place is about, and see more opportunities. It has really opened their eyes."

Some of the kids nominated staying in the dorms as a highlight, and "being able to have parties at night". Others enjoyed the green landscape, and the taste of lectures and learning.

The group were shown around the campus and library, had a robotics lecture, and seminar about the Waikato expressway, as well as enjoying student fare and accommodation.